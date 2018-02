9th Circ. Backs Arctic Ringed Seals’ ‘Threatened Status’

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday overturned a lower court and said that the federal government did not err when it used climate change predictions as part of its reasoning to classify a ringed seal subspecies as threatened, deciding that the determination was “supported by the record.”



In an unsigned and unpublished opinion, the Ninth Circuit panel said that the National Marine Fisheries Service did not need to support its finding with data that was not yet available. The order, however, said the decision was based largely...

