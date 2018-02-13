After Big Waymo Settlement, Uber Criminal Probe Still Looms

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- Uber paid hundreds of millions of dollars last week to settle civil accusations that it stole self-driving car technology from Google’s Waymo, but don’t forget: Federal prosecutors might still bring criminal charges over the same alleged theft.



The $245 million settlement on Friday, which came midtrial, ended a blockbuster lawsuit between two Silicon Valley giants over ground-floor-access to a transformative new technology. Waymo had claimed a former star engineer plotted with Uber to steal thousands of confidential documents related to so-called LiDar technology, giving the rival...

