Ex-Nomura Trader Can't Ditch SEC Fraud Suit, Judge Rules

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- A former head trader at Nomura must face a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit accusing him of lying to customers about the prices he’d paid for commercial mortgage-backed securities he was reselling, a New York federal judge ruled Monday.



U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied a dismissal bid from former Nomura Securities International Inc. Managing Director James Im, who had argued that the SEC hadn’t adequately made its case that his alleged misrepresentations to counterparties about the prices at which Nomura was buying and...

