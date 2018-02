Arcade Bar Says Rivals In Texas Are Infringing TM

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:36 PM EST) -- Barcade, a New York-based company that operates bars featuring arcade games, defended its trademark in Texas federal court on Monday, filing suit against two West Texas bars it alleges have used the “barcade” mark in their advertisements.



Barcade, which operates seven establishments on the East Coast, alleges that despite repeated requests to discontinue using its trademarked name, two businesses in Canyon, Texas — Many Minds LLC, which operates as Recreation, and Panhandle Taproom LLC, which operates as Imperial Taproom — have continued to use the protected...

To view the full article, register now.