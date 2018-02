Bristol-Myers Hit With Sanctions Bid Over Abilify Notebooks

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- A class of consumers suing drugmakers over side effects of the antipsychotic drug Abilify asked a Florida federal judge Monday to sanction defendant Bristol-Myers Squibb, alleging a pattern of obstructing discovery in the case and accusing the company’s counsel of making false statements to the court.



The motion, filed Monday in the Northern District of Florida, where several lawsuits have been consolidated as multidistrict litigation, focuses on new evidence the consumers say was revealed during a deposition of Bristol-Myers employee Berit Carlson. The consumers claim the...

