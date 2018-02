TCPA Consumers Regain Cert. After 7th Circ. Rejection

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge Monday recertified a class of consumers who claim they received unwanted calls from a telemarketing company after the Seventh Circuit rejected a previous judge’s certification, saying the class representative had met her burden of proof.



In plaintiff Sarah Toney’s third try at certification, U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo ruled she had shown the court should certify her proposed class of consumers who say they received unwanted automated calls from Quality Resources Inc. selling online coupons sold from discount retail website operator Sempris...

