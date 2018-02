Meningitis Pharmacist Tells Court Restitution Is Too Much

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The pharmacist who oversaw a sloppy drug compounding operation that churned out moldy steroid injections and led to a fatal meningitis outbreak said Monday that he shouldn’t have to forfeit his entire six-year salary of $611,000 now that he has been sentenced to eight years of prison.



In an opposition to the government’s $611,000 forfeiture request filed on Monday, Glenn Chin told U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns he should “enter a forfeiture order, if at all, in the amount of $5,766.”



Chin said that the...

To view the full article, register now.