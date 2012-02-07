Calif. Sues Mitsuba In Auto Parts Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- California sued Japanese auto parts manufacturer Mitsuba Corp. and its U.S. unit Monday alleging the companies took part in a massive conspiracy to rig bids and fix prices for a variety of auto parts that are subject to sprawling multidistrict litigation in Michigan federal court.



The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed suit claiming Mitsuba American and Mitsuba Corp. manipulated the prices of windshield-wiper systems, radiators, starters, automotive lamps, electric-powered steering assemblies, fan motors, fuel-injection systems, high-pressure pumps, rail assemblies, feed lines and other...

