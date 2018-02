Brothers Guilty Of Airplane Loan Scam, Other Bank Schemes

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal jury found a pair of Chicago brothers guilty Tuesday on all charges in a multimillion-dollar scheme in which prosecutors say the pair used fake names to dupe banks, including Commerce Bank of Worcester, into loaning them money to furnish a lavish lifestyle.



Ryan and Dusten James Miller, both in their early 30s, were convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Ryan Miller also was convicted of bank fraud, money laundering...

To view the full article, register now.