Capital Markets Partner Rejoins Latham In Hong Kong

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP said Monday that it’s welcoming back a former partner who has worked on a variety of capital markets transactions involving Chinese firms, including a $1.4 billion initial public offering for the Shanghai-based ZTO Express Inc. that was the largest U.S. IPO of 2016.



Benjamin Su has departed Kirkland & Ellis LLP to rejoin Latham in Hong Kong as a partner in the firm’s corporate department, where he will be focusing on corporate and securities law matters as well as representing both issuers...

