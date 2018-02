Mercedes-Benz Settles NJ Crash Suit Amid Jury Selection

Law360, Hackensack, N.J. (February 13, 2018, 7:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday said Mercedes-Benz USA LLC had reached a settlement with a husband and wife amid ongoing jury selection for a trial over their claims that a defect caused the couple's vehicle to slow down before being rear-ended.



Superior Court Judge Christine A. Farrington informed prospective jurors about the deal moments after counsel for the automaker and plaintiffs, Joseph and Marilyn Fazio, spoke privately with the jurist at the bench in her Hackensack, New Jersey, courtroom.



Judge Farrington told the jurors...

To view the full article, register now.