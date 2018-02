NJ Hedge Funder Defrauded By 'Lying And Stealing,' Jury Told

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey hedge fund owner accused of stealing $4 million from two investors and buying luxury items, including a $1 million home and a roughly $100,000 diamond ring, did so by “lying and stealing,” a federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday as closing arguments in the criminal case against Nicholas Lattanzio commenced.



Lattanzio, the owner and operator of Black Diamond Capital Appreciation Fund LP, used phony documents and misrepresentations — including promises of up to 18 percent returns — in order to convince BCM Energy...

To view the full article, register now.