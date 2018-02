Nomadix Must Cough Up Patent Info In $11M Licensing Row

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday ordered network device maker Nomadix Inc. to disclose patent information related to the counterclaims filed against it by a hotel entertainment company, explaining that the patent licenses could help establish damages in an $11 million suit over unpaid royalties.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Frederick F. Mumm ordered Nomadix to give Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd. copies of the licenses, which are thought to contain, among other things, information on disputed royalty payments the Canadian company allegedly owed Nomadix for using technology related...

To view the full article, register now.