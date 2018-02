BMW Driver Tells 9th Circ. Noisy Brakes Are Safety Concern

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:32 PM EST) -- A BMW driver told the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that the noise generated by his car’s squealing brakes poses a safety concern the company had a duty to disclose, and urged the court to revive his fraud class action.



Plaintiff attorney Hovanes Margarian told the appellate court that a California federal judge wrongfully tossed his putative class action alleging that the optional high-performance ceramic brakes make excessive squealing noises. He said that BMW had a duty to disclose the noise since it could be considered a safety...

