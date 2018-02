Starz, Altice Reach Carriage Agreement After Stalemate

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- Starz Entertainment LLC has reached a carriage agreement with Altice USA Inc., the companies announced Tuesday, following a public spat in which Starz alleged that Altice wrongly dropped 16 channels from its New York City-area cable offerings.



According to the terms of the new deal, Altice will offer its customers Starz’ premium and on-demand channels and will sell access to the Starz app along with Altice’s new entertainment service. The agreement “also secures Starz packaging position and expands its subscriber base,” the companies said in a...

