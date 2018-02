Consumer Drops $5M Robocall Suit Against Timeshare Co.

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- The lead plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing timeshare company Marriott Vacation Club of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making unsolicited robocalls to her cellphone dropped her $5 million lawsuit against the company Tuesday in California federal court.



Cheri Astrahan’s suit claimed that she had added her cell phone number to the national do not call registry in 2003 and that Marriott Vacation Club violated the TCPA because it didn’t have her prior express consent to receive the autodialed calls and incur charges...

To view the full article, register now.