Trump's DACA Rollback Paused By NY Judge

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday entered an order that temporarily bars the Trump administration from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, holding that the federal government has not sufficiently justified why it sought to roll back the immigration initiative.



While it is within the authority of U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials to end the program, the agency violated the Administrative Procedures Act by failing to offer “legally adequate” reasons for doing so, according to an order by U.S. District Judge Nicholas...

