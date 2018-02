Ex-Fugitive Beau Ordered To Testify At NJ Judge's Trial

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday ordered a fellow jurist’s former boyfriend to testify at her trial on charges of hindering his apprehension when he was wanted for armed robbery, declaring invalid his assertion of his constitutional privilege against self-incrimination.



Superior Court Judge Robert B. Reed found that Jason Prontnicki “clearly appears to be a non-culpable participant” in the alleged crimes of suspended Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady, saying he could not be charged with those offenses.



“This court determines that, under all of...

To view the full article, register now.