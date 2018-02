White Sox Bat For Early Win In Ex-Yankee's Injury Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 2:02 PM EST) -- The Chicago White Sox moved Tuesday for a quick win in a suit brought by a former New York Yankees outfielder over an injury he sustained at the team’s field, arguing the claims were governed by a collective bargaining agreement and therefore belonged in arbitration.



The claims made by rookie Dustin Fowler, who was traded to the Oakland Athletics after suffering a season-ending knee injury at the White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field in 2017, were preempted by a provision in the Labor Management Relations Act concerning...

