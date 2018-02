Calif. Court OKs Doc's Injury Verdict, Nixes $2.9M Fees Award

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:24 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a jury’s decision to award a medical technician $225,000 in a suit accusing a doctor of sexual battery, but reversed a trial judge’s award of $2.9 million in attorneys’ fees, saying a doubling of fees may not have been fair.



A three-judge Second Appellate District panel upheld a verdict in favor of Yunuen Campos in a suit accusing Dr. John M. Kennedy of sexually assaulting the cardiac stenographer in a doctor’s lounge while she was assigned to work at...

To view the full article, register now.