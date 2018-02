Ice Cube’s Basketball League Misled Court, Rival Alleges

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:01 PM EST) -- A basketball league alleging that rapper Ice Cube’s rival league, Big3 Basketball LLC, stole proprietary information and breached a contract told a New York federal court on Tuesday that Big3’s argument in favor of dismissal is “factually untrue.”



Champions League Inc. said in its opposition filing that the two leagues had more contact than a 2.2-minute phone call acknowledged in the motion to dismiss, and it presented a call log showing more than 20 minutes of communication. It argued that Big3 was aware of its contracts...

