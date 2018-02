Bill Paxton's Family Sues Hospital, Doc For Wrongful Death

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- The family of actor Bill Paxton, who died of a stroke almost a year ago following heart surgery, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in California state court accusing a medical center and the surgeon who operated on him of negligence and lying about the risks of the procedure.



In a complaint filed Friday, the “Apollo 13” star’s family said Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad did not disclose that the planned procedure to repair an aortic aneurysm was “high risk and unconventional,” or that...

