Sprint Customers Decertified In Yahoo 'Welcome Text' Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- Consumers suing Yahoo over unsolicited “welcome texts” suffered a stinging setback on Tuesday, after an Illinois federal court decertified their class in light of new information that indicates roughly a quarter of recipients may have consented to the welcome texts after all.



Ironically, the new customer data from Sprint Corp. “came into the litigants’ hands as a result of plaintiff’s efforts to identify class members and issue notice” after the close of discovery, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah wrote in Tuesday’s 9-page opinion.



Judge Shah...

To view the full article, register now.