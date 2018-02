Czech Republic Faces $1B In New Claims From Plasma Co.

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Liechtenstein-based medical technology company has filed arbitration claims worth at least $1 billion against the Czech Republic over a failed blood plasma business, the latest salvo in a decadeslong dispute that has seen the company try, and fail, to collect damages on a reneged deal to supply hospitals, local media reported Monday.



Diag Human SE reportedly notified the Czech Finance Ministry sometime in December of its intent to arbitrate and recently filed claims under the bilateral Czech-Switzerland investment treaty, according to multiple Czech media outlets.



The move...

To view the full article, register now.