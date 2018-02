Jackson Walker Adds Partners In Austin, Houston

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- Jackson Walker LLP has bolstered its real estate and wealth planning practice groups with the addition of two partners in Texas, one in Austin and another Houston, the firm announced Tuesday.



Pamela Madere, a real estate partner, comes to Jackson Walker’s Austin office after about nine years at Coats Rose PC, and Scott A. Schepps has moved his wealth planning practice from Fizer Beck Webster Bentley & Scroggins, where he practiced for 20 years, to Jackson Walker’s Houston outpost.



Madere, who also teaches a course on...

