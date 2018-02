FTC Nom Vows Tough Enforcement In Lieu Of Net Neutrality

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:30 PM EST) -- During a hearing on Wednesday to grill President Donald Trump's picks for the Federal Trade Commission, the nominee for chairman testified that the agency will step up to be a “vigorous enforcer” in the absence of net neutrality protections, but he acknowledged that some online conduct may fall outside of the FTC’s scope.



Joseph J. Simons did not address how the FTC will deal with internet service provider abuses in the wake of the Federal Communications Commissions’ net neutrality rule repeal, but he told the Senate Committee on Commerce,...

To view the full article, register now.