Facing Punitive Damages, BofA Settles With Fired Worker

Law360, Oakland, California (February 14, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- Bank of America NA reached a confidential settlement late Tuesday night with a former client manager after a California federal jury found the bank had illegally blacklisted and defamed her, resolving the dispute before the jury could deliberate on the amount of punitive damages the bank would have to pay.



An eight-member jury was scheduled to decide how much the bank must pay Salma Aghmane in punitive damages Wednesday morning. But before jurors went into deliberations, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu announced that the parties had struck...

To view the full article, register now.