Fla. Appeals Court Affirms $2M Award For Smoker's Widower

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a $2 million award to a man who sued tobacco companies R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris on behalf of his late wife who died of lung cancer, and allowed the widower to pursue punitive damages as well.



A three-judge Fourth District panel rejected as untimely the tobacco companies’ objections to testimony by an expert for Robert Gore, whose wife, Gloria Gore, suffered from carotid artery stenosis and lung cancer. The panel also determined that the lower court erred when...

