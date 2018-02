Premier League Reaps $6.3B In UK Broadcast Rights Sale

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Premier League — the top division in the English soccer league system — on Tuesday said it has sold five out of seven live broadcast rights packages to telecommunications giants British Telecommunications PLC and Sky UK for a total of nearly £4.5 billion ($6.3 billion).



According to the league’s announcement on Tuesday, BT bought one package and Sky UK bought four, as part of the unfinished sale process.



"We are extremely pleased that BT and Sky continue to view the Premier League and our clubs...

To view the full article, register now.