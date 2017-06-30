Analysis

Fla. Man, City To Spar Over Retaliatory Arrest In High Court

By Carolina Bolado

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- When Fane Lozman — houseboat owner, activist and thorn in the side of Riviera Beach, Florida’s city government — makes his second trip to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, he’ll argue that the city arrested him because of his vocal opposition to a marina development plan, in a case that will have the justices tackle whether probable cause for an arrest eclipses any claims of retaliatory arrest.

It’s a case that has pit government entities — arguing for a check on litigation over lawful arrests...
Case Information

Case Title

Fane Lozman, Petitioner v. City of Riviera Beach, Florida


Case Number

17-21

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

June 30, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

