NJ Court Bars ‘Pre-Pre-Existing’ Condition In Cancer Case

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge has ruled a DNA mutation that increased a woman’s breast cancer risk is a “pre-pre-existing condition” that cannot be used as evidence of a “precancerous condition” by her doctor, who is defending himself in a malpractice trial for an alleged misdiagnosis of breast cancer that led her to get a double mastectomy.



The court, in a Feb. 2 decision released Wednesday, rejected physician Michael Dardik’s argument in his evidentiary motion that mutations in the so-called BRCA2 gene that is a precursor for cancer constituted a...

