Costa Rican Condo Developer Seeks To Toss $1.6M Award

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Costa Rican real estate developer urged an Arizona federal court Wednesday not to confirm a nearly $1.6 million arbitration award against it and a majority shareholder in a luxury condo project, saying the court lacks jurisdiction to do so because Costa Rica’s supreme court set the award aside.



Punta Vista Bahia SA and majority shareholder John Michael Fitzgerald asked the district court to dismiss a breach of contract suit lodged by current owners of the condos. The suit, led by named plaintiff John Lindsey, requests damages for the developer’s alleged neglect...

To view the full article, register now.