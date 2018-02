Immigrant Workers Allege Racist Treatment By NY Railway

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- A group of immigrant day laborers sued a rail company in the Supreme Court of New York on Wednesday saying they were hired to do dangerous work without proper training or equipment, and they were dehumanized by being compared to animals and subjected to an "egregious, racially hostile work environment."



Antonio Adame and 17 others accused New York & Atlantic Railway and parent company Anacostia Rail Holdings Co. of hiring them to perform “some of the most dangerous work” in the country, while allegedly “grossly” underpaying...

