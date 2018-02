T. Rex Heir Drops Copyright Suit Over 'Baby Driver'

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- The son of T. Rex rocker Marc Bolan on Wednesday voluntarily dropped a lawsuit alleging Sony Pictures Entertainment and other film distributors featured one of the band's songs without permission in its Academy Award nominated film "Baby Driver."



Three defendant film distributors and plaintiff Rolan Feld, who is the son of the rock band’s frontman and the holder of the U.S. copyright for the song “Debora,” agreed to the dismissal. They also agreed to each cover their own attorneys’ fees and costs, according to court documents...

