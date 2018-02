Prince Estate Wants Atty Held In Contempt For Missed Depo

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- Prince’s estate asked a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday to hold an attorney in contempt for failing to appear at a deposition for a case in Minnesota federal court over control of several unreleased tracks recorded by the artist before his death.



Paisley Park Enterprises told the court that Massachusetts attorney Christopher Brown, who represented sound engineer George Ian Boxill in his bid to release the tracks until withdrawing as counsel in December, was a fact witness in the case because he appeared to be a part...

