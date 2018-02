6D Global Investors Say Derivative Suit Deal Is 'Worthless'

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Investors owning more than half of 6D Global Technologies Inc.’s stock have objected to a proposed settlement of derivative claims that the digital marketing company failed to stop a private equity firm’s CEO from manipulating its share price, telling a New York federal judge Wednesday that the corporate reforms spelled out in the deal are “utterly worthless.”



The proposed settlement that U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet tentatively approved in November requires 6D Global to provide securities and compliance training for employees and directors and to...

To view the full article, register now.