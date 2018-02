Wyndham Sells Euro Vacation-Rental Biz For $1.3B

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 3:32 PM EST) -- Wyndham Worldwide Corp. has reached a deal to sell its European vacation rental business to U.S. private equity shop Platinum Equity for about $1.3 billion as the hospitality giant looks to focus on its core operations, the companies said Thursday.



The 20-year sale agreement, expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, includes the European vacation rental business’ promise to pay a 1 percent net revenue fee for the right to use the Wyndham Vacation Rentals brand and to participate in the loyalty rewards program...

To view the full article, register now.