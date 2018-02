Fake Atty Convicted In Pa. Of Bogus Nationwide Practice

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- A fake attorney has been convicted in Pennsylvania federal court of running a bogus nationwide law practice out of his New Jersey home and defrauding more than 100 victims from around the world, authorities announced on Wednesday.



Leaford George Cameron, 65, of Burlington, New Jersey, at his trial on Tuesday was found guilty of posing as an attorney in federal and state court cases across the country, using stolen attorney identification numbers and claiming to work at a fraudulent law firm with fake lawyers and support...

