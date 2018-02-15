Orrick Hires 6 Ex-Andrews Kurth Public Finance Lawyers

By Emma Cueto

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- A group of six public finance attorneys have left Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP’s Texas offices and joined Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Orrick confirmed Thursday.

Robert Collie and Gene Locke will join Orrick’s Houston office as senior counsel, with Orrick also planning to add Jerry Turner as senior counsel, and Nathelie Ashby, Eric Johnson, and Bill Medaille as of counsel to an Austin, Texas, office the firm is opening as part of the move, Orrick said.

Orrick declined to comment further on the new additions....
