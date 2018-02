US Bank To Pay $613M For Faulty Money Laundering Program

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:38 AM EST) -- U.S. Bank on Thursday agreed to pay $613 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors and bank regulators over alleged failings of its anti-money laundering programs, including an effort to hide those deficiencies from its regulator and processing transactions for disgraced payday lending mogul and race car driver Scott Tucker.



