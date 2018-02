House Passes Bill To Curb Lawsuits Over ADA Violations

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill intended to curb allegedly abusive Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits Thursday, even as critics argued it would undermine protections under the civil rights law.



The House passed the ADA Education and Reform Act of 2017 on a 225-192 vote, with a handful of Democrats joining Republicans on a measure that would give restaurant and other business owners as much as four months to comply with the ADA before they can be sued. Bill backers like Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.,...

