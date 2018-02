Cos. Denied Rehearing In $1B Lead Paint Cleanup Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:05 PM EST) -- A California appeals court Wednesday rejected arguments by Sherwin-Williams Co. and other paint companies that a decision that trimmed a $1.15 billion lead contamination judgment didn't go far enough, saying there was ample evidence the companies had promoted the use of lead paint despite knowing the health dangers.



Sherwin-Williams, ConAgra Grocery Products Co. and NL Industries Inc. said the Court of Appeal’s November finding that they had not promoted lead paint use after 1951 should have overturned the entire trial court judgment, but the panel unanimously...

