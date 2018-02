WB Music Hits Streaming Co. With Infringement Claim

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- WB Music Corp. accused FutureToday Inc., which distributes video channels through smart TV platforms, of infringing its copyrights through audio channels that play songs from various genres in a suit filed in California federal court Wednesday.



WB and several of its affiliates claim that FutureToday does not have license or authorization to reproduce, distribute or publicly perform any of its copyrighted music in the United States and yet it is doing so on its channels, which are available on smart TV platforms like Roku and TiVo....

To view the full article, register now.