Houston Homeowners Can't Revive Flood Negligence Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:00 PM EST) -- Houston-area homeowners can’t revive their suit blaming the operator of a wastewater pumping facility for flooding to their homes, a Texas appellate court held Thursday, saying the homeowners hadn’t offered any facts that could demonstrate the operator negligently oversaw wastewater infrastructure in their neighborhood.



On appeal, the homeowners argued that a trial court had wrongly granted Eagle Water Management Inc. a summary judgment win in the case because there was a dispute over whether Eagle's negligence caused the damage. But the appellate court disagreed Thursday, writing “no evidence...

To view the full article, register now.