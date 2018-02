Warner Wolf Says Firing By Don Imus Was Age-Based

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- A battle of legendary New York broadcasters broke out Thursday when sportscaster Warner Wolf accused longtime radio personality Don Imus of illegally firing him from the “Imus in the Morning” radio show because he was too old.



Warner Wolf alleged in his New York state court suit that Don Imus, shown in 2015, fired him in late 2016 because of his age and replaced him with a decades-younger sports radio personality. (AP) Wolf, 80, alleged in his New York state court suit that Imus, 77, fired...

To view the full article, register now.