O'Bannon Meets 'Game Of Thrones' In 9th Circ. NCAA Row

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 11:19 PM EST) -- The NCAA urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to reject a $42 million fee award to attorneys for student-athletes who successfully fought rules barring them from exploiting their publicity rights, arguing the students didn’t win their whole case and the lower court erroneously used an “all-or-nothing, winner-takes-all, 'Game of Thrones' approach” to fees.



NCAA attorney Gregory L. Curtner of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP argued before a three-judge panel that the student-athletes led by UCLA basketball legend Ed O’Bannon won considerably less than what they...

To view the full article, register now.