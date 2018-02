Hedge Fund Owner Convicted Of $4M Fraud, Lavish Spending

Law360, Newark (February 15, 2018, 5:04 PM EST) -- A hedge fund owner was found guilty Thursday in New Jersey federal court of defrauding two investors out of about $4 million and spending most of those funds on what prosecutors said was a lavish lifestyle that included a $1 million home and a roughly $100,000 diamond ring.



On their second full day of deliberations, jurors convicted Nicholas Lattanzio, owner and manager of Black Diamond Capital Appreciation Fund LP, of two counts each of wire fraud and securities fraud for allegedly bilking BCM Energy Partners and...

