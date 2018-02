Navy Yard Shooting Victims Must Propose Damages By April

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- Families of victims of a 2013 mass shooting at the Washington Navy Yard must submit damages demands by mid-April in a group of negligence suits against Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services LLC and another information technology company that employed the shooter, a D.C. federal judge said Thursday.



Attorneys for HPES and Experts Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer to instruct plaintiffs to submit their demands before potential mediation proceedings begin in nine suits accusing the companies of failing to address signs of potentially violent mental illness...

To view the full article, register now.