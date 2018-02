Pa. Judge's Defamation Suit Over Book To Stay In Fed Court

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- A judge on the Philadelphia County bench suing over his portrayal in a book about the murder trial of abortion doctor Kermit Gosnel had a legal setback Wednesday when a Pennsylvania federal judge decided to keep the case in federal court, upending her earlier decision to move the case back to the judge's home court.



U.S. District Judge Anita Brody granted a motion for reconsideration of the remand order after agreeing that there were no colorable claims that a Pennsylvania-based company — a subsidiary of the...

