Ex-ICE Attorney Cops To Stealing Immigrant IDs

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- A former top attorney at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Seattle branch has pled guilty to charges he stole the identity of seven immigrants and attempted to use that information to defraud several major financial institutions, his attorney announced Thursday.



Raphael Sanchez pled guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for lifting the immigrants’ personal information and attempting to commit fraud, which allegedly took place between October 2013 and October 2017, according to an information filed Monday. He resigned the same day as chief counsel...

